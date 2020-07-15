Govt considering hike in API import duties

“This is still in the idea stage, but informal discussions have been held between DoP and the industry,” said one of the sources on condition of anonymity. (Representational) “This is still in the idea stage, but informal discussions have been held between DoP and the industry,” said one of the sources on condition of anonymity. (Representational)

With the Centre pushing for self-reliance in several industries, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is mulling the option of hiking import duties on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), The Indian Express has learnt. While still in early stage discussions, the move aims to give a boost to the bulk drug manufacturing industry, which has been claiming difficulties in competing with cheaper imports, sources said.

“This is still in the idea stage, but informal discussions have been held between DoP and the industry,” said one of the sources on condition of anonymity. “This is one of the ideas under Atmanirbhar Bharat. We can make many APIs, but there is a cost disadvantage. The manufacturing capacity here is smaller right now compared to some other countries where the industry is manufacturing at a larger scale, making it difficult for our manufacturers to compete as it is cheaper to import,” said the sources.

India currently imposes a basic customs duty of around 10 percent on APIs. “The proportion of the hike has not been decided yet, as the discussions are still in the early stages,” the person said, adding the move is being considered in order to ensure a “level playing field” for domestic manufacturers.

“There is a concern about the impact of increasing duties on the cost of manufacturing finished formulations using these APIs. If the duties are hiked, the corresponding prices of the medicines will also be increased. It will be taken into account in the discussions,” the person added.

However, it is learnt that some industry executives involved in the discussions have suggested that the hikes be imposed on 53 APIs already targeted by the government through its bulk drug parks and production-linked incentive schemes announced in March.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.