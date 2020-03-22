Govt clears 14th FC dues for some states

The Finance Minister in another tweet said the local bodies have to “especially focus on providing basic civic services and ensure cleanliness” due to COVID-19. (Representational image) The Finance Minister in another tweet said the local bodies have to “especially focus on providing basic civic services and ensure cleanliness” due to COVID-19. (Representational image)

The central government has cleared pending instalment, worth Rs 2,570 crore, for urban and rural local bodies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu under the 14th Finance Commission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In order to ensure that the basic services provided by local bodies are not affected at this time, the Centre has released the pending instalment of the grants to States under the 14th Finance Commission that had been withheld as local elections had not been held,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on Saturday.

The Finance Minister in another tweet said the local bodies have to “especially focus on providing basic civic services and ensure cleanliness” due to COVID-19.

Of the total amount of Rs 2,570.0813 crore, Rs 940.8063 crore is for rural local bodies and Rs 1,629.275 crore for urban local bodies. “The amounts have already been credited to the accounts of the respective state governments,” she said.

