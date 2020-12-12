Govt cancels 1.63 lakh GST registrations

The department has identified 28,635 taxpayers who have failed to file GSTR-3B returns for over 6 months as of December 1.

The government has cancelled GST registrations for 1.63 lakh firms, as these had failed to file monthly returns (GSTR-3B) for over six months, sources from the Revenue Department said. The move is aimed at tackling fake firms indulging in circular trading to avail illegal input tax credit (ITC).

Sources said GST entities that had not filed their GSTR-3B returns for over six months were first issued the cancellation notices and, then, their registrations were cancelled in accordance with the standard operating procedure.

Further, the department has identified 28,635 taxpayers who have failed to file GSTR-3B returns for over 6 months as of December 1. “The GST commissionerates have been directed to initiate suo-moto cancellation process in these cases,” sources said.

Meanwhile, within one month of its nation-wide drive, launched in the second week of November, against GST fake invoice frauds, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and CGST commissionerates have, so far, arrested 132 persons, including four chartered accountants, for availing or passing on ineligible ITC fraudulently. They have booked 1,430 cases against more than 4,586 fake GST registered entities across the country. FE

