Govt extends nationwide lockdown: Here’s how industry experts reacted

Initially, the 21-day countrywide lockdown which was announced by Modi on March 24, was set to end today at midnight. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Initially, the 21-day countrywide lockdown which was announced by Modi on March 24, was set to end today at midnight. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by an additional 19 days to May 3. Initially, the 21-day countrywide lockdown which was announced by Modi on March 24, was set to end today at midnight.

However, following the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country, the central government decided to extend the lockdown period by 19 more days until May 3. The prime minister also said there would be strict enforcement of the lockdown until April 20, after which there could be relaxation in specific areas after an assessment of the situation.

Reacting to the announcement made by the Prime Minister, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said, “The COVID-19 curve trajectory as of now required a fitting containment response and Prime Minister’s decision for continuation of the lockdown is necessary to avert a larger humanitarian crisis. His attention to ensuring that harvesting of the rabi crop continues and to taking care of distressed persons is very appropriate.”

On the impact of the extension on industries, Banerjee said, “Prime Minister has also provided a guidance on exit from the lockdown after 20 April which helps industry plan better. The extension gives the government adequate preparation time to organize an orderly and safe restart of the economy as and when health conditions permit.”

He added that the industries too can devise their strategies for commencing operations accordingly during this extension period. “CII hopes that support measures will be announced for industry, especially MSME, to tide over this crisis,” Banerjee said in a statement.

The highly contagious disease has so far infected over 10,000 people in the country and claimed 339 lives.

Separately, Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman at The Guardians Real Estate Advisory said, “We would welcome a gradual opening of economic activity including a resumption of construction activity at project sites. The beginning of construction activity has multiple advantages as it brings wages to labourers, cash flow to developers, much-needed credit growth for banks and resumption of economic activity in the country.”

Agarwal went on to explain that many home buyers avail loans to fund their real estate purchases, the resumption of construction activity will allow developers to raise demands to their existing customers who in turn will ask banks for disbursements, leading to an uptake in credit.

“The government needs to now look at targeted relief measures for the real estate sector to ensure the industry continues to remain a leading employment generator and the effect of the lockdown do not further hamper the prospects of this category,” he said.

