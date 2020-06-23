Sellers must spell out ‘country of origin’ for products on Govt e-Marketplace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a government event to promote Make in India. (file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a government event to promote Make in India. (file photo)

In a fresh push to promote Make in India products, the government Tuesday has made it made it mandatory for sellers to enter the country of origin while registering all new products on Government e-Marketplace (GeM), a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry that connects buyers and sellers. Products already available on GeM must meet the new requirement or risk being removed.

The GeM also enabled a new feature where buyers can filter products based on their country of origin and select those with a high percentage of local content.

“Buyers can choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria. In case of Bids, Buyers can now reserve any bid for Class I Local suppliers (Local Content > 50%). For those Bids below INR 200 crore, only Class I and Class II Local Suppliers (Local content > 50% and > 20% respectively) are eligible to bid, with Class I supplier getting purchase preference,” according to a statement by Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The development is also significant amid growing calls from certain quarters to boycott Chinese goods. People took to streets in several cities making the demand after 20 soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. The two sides have been locked in a standoff in the region since early May.

Earlier this month, the government modified public procurement norms to give maximum preference to companies whose goods and services have 50 per cent or more local content, a move aimed at promoting ”Make in India” and making the country self-reliant. The revised public procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017, has introduced a concept of Class-I, II and non-local suppliers, based on which they will get preference in government purchases of goods and services.

