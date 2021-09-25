Google plea attempt to frustrate probe: CCI

THE Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that Google had threatened to sue the competition regulator and its petition, accusing the Commission of leaking the confidential report, and it was only an attempt to frustrate the ongoing probe against it.

“Advise your client. Just because he is there (in California) … he has to know that if he wants to function in a country, he has to know the law. This I don’t appreciate,” observed Justice Rekha Palli during the hearing of Google’s petition seeking protection of the confidential information contained in the DG’s probe report about the company’s Android smartphone agreements.

While opposing the petition, ASG N Venkatraman said: “It will send a completely wrong signal. This is just to frustrate proceedings. Please dismiss it….”