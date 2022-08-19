Gold imports up 6.4% to $13 billion in April-July this fiscal

India’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the country’s Current Account Deficit (CAD), rose 6.4 per cent to USD 12.9 billion during April-July this fiscal due to healthy demand, according to government data.
The imports stood at USD 12 billion during the same period a year ago.
In July 2022, however, imports of the precious metal fell sharply by 43.6 per cent to USD 2.4 billion, as per the latest data released by the commerce ministry.
Increase in gold and oil imports during the first four months of this fiscal contributed to a record trade deficit of USD 30 billion, against USD 10.63 billion in April-July 2021.
Subscriber Only Stories
India is the world’s second-biggest gold consumer after China. The imports mainly take care of the demand by the jewellery industry.
The gems and jewellery exports during the first four months of the current fiscal grew by about 7 per cent to USD 13.5 billion.
A wider trade gap during 2021-22 expanded the country’s current account deficit at 1.2 per cent of GDP against a surplus of 0.9 per cent in FY21, according to the Reserve Bank data released in June.
For the January-March 2022 quarter, the CAD narrowed on a sequential basis to USD 13.4 billion or 1.5 per cent of GDP against USD 22.2 billion or 2.6 per cent of GDP in the October-December 2021 quarter.
Current account deficit occurs when the value of goods and services imported and other payments exceeds the value of export of goods and services and other receipts by a country in a particular period.
Delhi: Cops bust fake call centre that duped people by offering data scientist jobs
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bangladesh PM Hasina to Hindu community on Janmashtami: ‘You have the same rights as I have’
Gulshan Devaiah-Drishti Dhami’s Duranga is a bland, soulless adaptation of Lee Joon-gi’s emotionally volatile Flower Of Evil
Gold imports up 6.4% to $13 billion in April-July this fiscal
Delhi: Cops bust fake call centre that duped people by offering data scientist jobs
Pennsylvania man charged for trying to buy stolen human remains to sell on Facebook
IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats from an unknown Twitter account
Nigerian entrepreneur turns local crops into gluten-free pasta
Chhattisgarh to lease 24 state motels, resorts for 30 years to private investors
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delhi’s (now withdrawn) liquor policy?
Daniil Medvedev not against off-court coaching but sees little impact
Sniffer dog Rana, member of Mumbai police bomb squad, dies
‘BJP scared, revolution will continue’: AAP MLAs hit back after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia