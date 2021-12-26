scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 26, 2021
MUST READ

GM, Google, Meta etc also not in attendance Microsoft among cos to cancel in-person presence at CES

The US software giant added that it will continue to participate at CES remotely, according to an emailed statement.

Bengaluru |
Updated: December 26, 2021 5:47:35 am
Visitors at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show will be held in person on January 5-8. (Reuters)

Written by Vishal Vivek

Microsoft Corp said on Friday it will not participate in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, joining a list of companies opting not to have a physical presence at next month’s event on concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The US software giant added that it will continue to participate at CES remotely, according to an emailed statement. The Verge was the first to report on Friday that Microsoft will not participate physically AT CES.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Several other companies including US automaker General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group, AT&T Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week.

CES officials on Thursday said the event will still be held in person January 5-8 with “strong safety measures in place,” which include vaccination requirements, masking and availability of Covid-19 tests. REUTERS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement