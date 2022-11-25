scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Global slowdown may dampen India’s exports: Finance Ministry report

So far in the current year, India’s food security concerns have been addressed and will continue to receive the utmost priority from the government, according to the report.

global economy, global commodity prices, kharif crops, India exports, Finance Ministry, Indian economy, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Easing global commodity prices and new Kharif crop arrivals will dampen inflationary pressures in the coming months and the pass-through of higher input prices to retail inflation is near complete, the Finance Ministry said in its latest monthly economic review report on Thursday.

India is well-placed to grow at a moderately brisk rate in the coming years on the back of macroeconomic stability, despite the global monetary tightening, it said. So far in the current year, India’s food security concerns have been addressed and will continue to receive the utmost priority from the government, according to the report.

“A rapid deterioration in global growth prospects, coupled with high inflation and worsening financial conditions, has increased fears of an impending global recession. The global slowdown may dampen India’s exports businesses outlook; however, resilient domestic demand, a re-invigorated investment cycle along with strengthened financial system and structural reforms will provide impetus to economic growth going forward.” FE

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:37:33 am
Next Story

Bringing back old pension system is one of the biggest revdis: Montek

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close