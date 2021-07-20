Global selloff drags Sensex by 1.1%; Re falls 31 paise

Domestic markets on Monday joined a global selloff amid rising Covid cases, inflation woes and slackening growth prospects in the US. (File)

Domestic markets on Monday joined a global selloff amid rising Covid cases, inflation woes and slackening growth prospects in the US. The Sensex plummeted by 587 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 52,553.40 and the Nifty50 shed 171 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 15,752.40.

The rupee also fell 31 paise and inched closed to the 75 level to end at 74.88 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Dow and S&P 500 indices sank over 2 per cent Monday as investors sold off economically sensitive shares and travel stocks and sought the perceived safety of bonds on fears that a spike in Covid cases would derail economic recovery, as per a Reuters report.