Saturday, February 27, 2021
Glitch due to ‘instability of telecom links’: NSE

| Mumbai |
February 27, 2021 6:36:37 am
National Stock Exchange, telecom links, instability of telecom links, trading shutdown, Indian express newsThe online risk management system of NSE Clearing and other systems was impacted.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday blamed the “instability of telecom links” for the trading shutdown that lasted nearly four hours on Wednesday.

“NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we received communication of instability of the links from both the service providers,” it said. The online risk management system of NSE Clearing and other systems was impacted.

