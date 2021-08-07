Glad we have put an end to issue troubling us for 8 years: Chidambaram

With the Lok Sabha passing a Bill that aims to end all retrospective taxation, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Friday said he is glad that an issue that had been troubling India for eight years has been put to an end.

“On the withdrawal of the Retrospective Tax (Vodafone), I am glad that we have put an end to an issue that has been troubling us for 8 years,” Chidambaram tweeted.

When it is passed by Rajya Sabha, demands made on Cairn Energy and Vodafone will be withdrawn.