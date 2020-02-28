GDP growth slows to 4.7% in third quarter from 5.6% a year ago: Govt data

Economic Survey 2020 projects GDP growth at 6-6.5% in FY21 Economic Survey 2020 projects GDP growth at 6-6.5% in FY21

India’s economic growth slowed to 4.7 per cent in the October-December 2019 quarter, from 5.6 per cent a year ago, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

During the nine-month period (April-December 2019), the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth grew 5.1 per cent as against 6.3 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2019-20 was revised to 5.6 per cent, and for the second quarter to 5.1 per cent.

The NSO has pegged economic growth at 5 per cent in 2019-20 in its second advance estimates released on Friday, the same as its estimates last month.

The Reserve Bank had also estimated 5 per cent GDP growth for 2019-20. China’s economic growth was 6 per cent in October-December 2019, which was the weakest expansion in over 27 years. China’s economic growth was 6.1 per cent in 2019 (calendar year), the slowest in about three decades.

With PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd