GDP growth rate for FY18 revised upwards to 7.2% from 6.7%

In terms of gross value added at constant (2011-12), there has been a growth of 6.9 per cent in 2017-18, as against growth of 7.9 per cent in 2016-17.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and his team at the Finance Ministry on the eve of the Budget on Thursday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The government on Thursday revised the GDP growth rate upwards to 7.2 per cent for 2017-18 from the 6.7 per cent estimated earlier in May 2018 after using the industry-wise and institution-wise detailed information.

“Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2017-18 and 2016-17 stand at Rs 131.80 lakh crore and Rs 122.98 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 7.2 per cent during 2017-18 and 8.2 per cent during 2016-17,” said the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The nominal GDP or GDP at current prices for 2017-18 has been estimated as Rs 170.95 lakh crore showing a growth of 11.3 per cent.

In terms of gross value added at constant (2011-12), there has been a growth of 6.9 per cent in 2017-18, as against growth of 7.9 per cent in 2016-17. The CSO statement pointed that growth in real GVA during 2017-18 has been lower than that in 2016-17 mainly due to relatively lower growth in agriculture, forestry & fishing, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services, communication & services related to broadcasting and real estate, ownership of dwelling & professional services.

The CSO said that during 2017-18, the growth rates of primary sector comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining and quarrying, has been estimated at 5 per cent as against 6.8 per cent in the previous year. The secondary sector comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services, and construction have been pegged at 6 per cent as against 7.5 per cent in the previous year. The tertiary (services) sectors have been estimated 8.1 per cent as against a growth of 8.4 per cent in the previous year.

At Rs 52.16 lakh crore, the gross saving during 2017-18 grew over Rs 46.48 lakh crore during 2016-17. The gross saving to GNDI ratio crossed 30 per cent and stood at 30.1 per cent for 2017-18 as against 29.9 per cent for 2016-17.

The highest contributor to gross saving was the household sector with saving of Rs 29.38 lakh crore accounting for 56.3 per cent of the gross savings in 2017-18. The saving of non-financial corporations increased from Rs 18.1 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 20.73 lakh crore in 2017-18. Further, the saving of the financial corporations also increased from Rs 3.37 lakh crore to Rs 3.68 lakh crore over the same period.

The saving of General Government was (-) Rs 1.21 lakh crore during 2016-17 and (-) Rs 1.63 lakh crore in 2017-18.

