GDP growth for FY19 revised down to 6.1% from 6.8%

The Economic Survey goes on to state that the need to invest in ramping up India’s statistical infrastructure is undoubted and in this context, the “setting up of the 28-member Standing Committee on Economic Statistics (SCES) headed by former Chief Statistician of India is important”. The Economic Survey goes on to state that the need to invest in ramping up India’s statistical infrastructure is undoubted and in this context, the “setting up of the 28-member Standing Committee on Economic Statistics (SCES) headed by former Chief Statistician of India is important”.

The government on Friday sharply revised down Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for 2018-19 to 6.1 per cent from 6.8 per cent on account of lower growth in agriculture, manufacturing and mining sectors. The growth rate for 2017-18 was also revised down to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier, the data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) showed.

Incidentally, the revision of the GDP growth rates, as per the first revised estimates of national income, consumption expenditure, savings and capital formation 2018-19, came on a day when the Economic Survey for 2019-20 stated that India’s GDP estimates are not overstated and can be trusted. The Survey goes on to state that the need to invest in ramping up India’s statistical infrastructure is undoubted and in this context, the “setting up of the 28-member Standing Committee on Economic Statistics (SCES) headed by former Chief Statistician of India is important”.

“The ultimate measure of wealth in a country is the GDP of the country. As investors deciding to invest in an economy care for the country’s GDP growth, uncertainty about its magnitude can affect investment. Therefore, the recent debate about India’s GDP growth rates following the revision in India’s GDP estimation methodology in 2011 assumes significance, especially given the recent slowdown in the growth rate…using careful statistical and econometric analysis, the Survey finds no evidence of misestimation of India’s GDP growth,” it said.

During 2018-19, at constant prices, primary sector (agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining & quarrying) grew at 1.0 per cent as against 2.7 per cent earlier, secondary sector (manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services, and construction) grew 6 per cent from 7.5 per cent and tertiary sector (services) grew 7.7 per cent as against 7.5 per cent estimated earlier. Growth rate in terms of Gross Value Added (GVA), which is GDP minus net product taxes and reflects supply-side growth, was cut to 6 per cent from 6.6 per cent estimated earlier, data released by NSO showed.

The downward revision for growth rate for 2018-19 indicates that the economic slowdown was worse than anticipated earlier. The downward revision to 6.1 per cent will act as a lower base and help push up India’s growth rate for 2019-20. As per the first advance estimates, India’s GDP growth rate for 2019-20 is seen at 5 per cent, an eleven-year low and the worst since the 2008 economic crises.

The Survey’s emphasis on GDP estimates comes after former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian in his research paper published at Harvard University had concluded that the country’s growth has been overestimated by around 2.5 percentage points between 2011-12 and 2016-17. While official estimates pegged average annual growth at around 7 per cent during this period, actual GDP growth is likely to have been lower, at around 4.5 per cent, he had said.

The Survey said that the models that incorrectly over-estimate GDP growth by 2.77 per cent for India post-2011 also misestimate GDP growth over the same time period for 51 other countries out of 95 countries in the sample. Studying the firm creation in the formal sector across 504 districts in India, a 10 per cent increase in new firm creation increases district-level GDP growth by 1.8 per cent.

“As the pace of new firm creation in the formal sector accelerated significantly more after 2014, the resultant impact on district-level growth and thereby country-level growth must be accounted for in any analysis,” it said. Also, there is evidence that new firm creation in the service sector is far greater than that in manufacturing, infrastructure or agriculture, it added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App