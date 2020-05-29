GDP growth slows to 3.1% in January-March quarter: Govt

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 4th Quarter Data: In the third quarter of FY20, GDP growth slipped to a nearly seven-year low of 4.7 per cent. (File) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 4th Quarter Data: In the third quarter of FY20, GDP growth slipped to a nearly seven-year low of 4.7 per cent. (File)

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 4th Quarter Data: Offering the first glimpse of the extent to which the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown impacted the economy, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the January-March quarter (Q4) grew by 3.1 per cent, as per provisional estimates released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

The growth in GDP during 2019-20 is estimated at 4.2 per cent, slowing to an 11-year low, as compared to 6.1 per cent in 2018-19, the statement said.

However, it should be noted that the full impact of the lockdown will not be reflected fully in the January-March quarter as the shutdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

In the third quarter of FY20, GDP growth slipped to a nearly seven-year low of 4.7 per cent. In Q1 and Q2 of FY20, GDP growth was 5.1 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively.

“GDP at Constant (2011-12) prices in Q4 of 2019-20 is estimated at Rs. 38.04 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.90 lakh crore in Q4 of 2018-19, showing a growth of 3.1 percent,” the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation statement said.

This comes even as the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said the output of eight infrastructure sectors contracted by 38.1 per cent in April against 5.2 per cent growth year-on-year. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The SBI, in its latest report Ecowrap, pegged the country’s GDP growth at 1.2 per cent in the last quarter of the previous fiscal as economic activity came to a standstill in the last week of March. It said GDP growth is likely to be 4.2 per cent for FY20 and (-) 6.8 per cent for FY21.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offered the first official acceptance that GDP growth will slip into negative territory this year, blaming it on the collapse in demand due to a slide in private consumption following the Covid-19 lockdown. The central bank has, however, pointed to the likelihood of some pick-up in growth impulses beginning the second half of 2020-21.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the economic growth in 2020-21 is likely to be in the “negative territory” as the “macroeconomic impact of the pandemic is turning out to be more severe than initially anticipated”.

