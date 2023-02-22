scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Travellers from G20 nations can avail UPI facility at 3 airports: RBI

The RBI said travellers from G20 countries arriving at Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi international airports can get Prepaid Payment Instruments wallets linked to UPI for making payments

To start with, the RBI said, the facility is available to travellers from G-20 countries, at select international airports (Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi).
The RBI on Tuesday said travellers from G-20 countries arriving at Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi international airports can get Prepaid Payment Instruments wallets linked to UPI for making payments to over five crore merchant outlets across India.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank made an announcement regarding allowing access to UPI to foreign nationals and NRIs visiting India.

To start with, the RBI said, the facility is available to travellers from G-20 countries, at select international airports (Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi).

Eligible travellers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets.
“Delegates from G20 countries can also avail of this facility at various meeting venues,” the RBI said.

Initially, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Limited and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets.

“Travellers visiting India can now experience the convenience of UPI payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India, that accept QR Code-based UPI payments,” the RBI said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).
Payment transactions through UPI rose 1.3 per cent on-month to a high of nearly Rs 13 lakh crore in January.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 08:58 IST
Chandigarh adviser urges Home Ministry to clear the name of next SSP at earliest

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
