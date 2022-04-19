FY22: Pvt insurers gain market share, health top portfolio

Coming out of the stress created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the domestic general insurance industry — led by state-owned New India Assurance (NIA) — has ended FY22 with a premium of Rs 2.20 lakh crore, up 11 per cent over Rs 1.98 lakh crore premium mobilised in FY21. However, latest Irdai data shows that private players are fast gaining market share and catching up with four public sector players which hitherto dominated the sector.

Thanks to the pandemic and stagnant motor third party premium for the last two years, in FY22, health portfolio has toppled the motor business to become the largest segment in the industry for the first time in the history of Indian general insurance industry.

The total health premium of the industry has risen by 26 per cent to Rs 66.167 crore (Rs 52,689 crore in the year ago) till February 2022 while total motor premium (own damage and motor third party motor premium) has expanded only by 3.62 per cent to Rs 63,052 crore (Rs 60,851 crore a year ago) during the period. Crop insurance premium which has fallen by five per cent to Rs 26,654 crore till February 2022, is still the third largest portfolio of the Indian general insurance industry.

While NIA raised its market share to 14.76 per cent (14.33 per cent in FY21), all four main line general insurers — NIA, National Insurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance and National Insurance — lost 212 basis points of their market share to private players and have a total share of 34 per cent as of FY22-end.

Five standalone private health insurance companies, led by Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, saw a 32.53 per cent rise in gross direct premium income in FY22 to Rs 20,880.08 crore against Rs 15,755.18 crore a year ago. For the first time, private player ICICI Lombard General Insurance, with a premium of Rs 17,976 crore emerged India’s second largest general insurer.