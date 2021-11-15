Future Retail to CCI: Amazon misled regulator

Independent directors of Future Retail (FRL) have shot off another letter to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), alleging that Amazon’s submissions to the watchdog were completely “contradictory” to its earlier internal correspondence and statements given to courts.

The directors reiterated their plea for revocation of approval given by CCI for Amazon’s investment in Future Coupons Private Ltd (FCPL) two years ago.

“In spite of the fact that in their mind, the rights acquired by Amazon over FRL were strategic, Amazon has chosen to represent these rights as ‘investment protection rights’ to CCI,” the directors of FRL stated in the letter dated November 10.

In the latest letter, the independent directors alleged that Amazon’s representation that it does not have any direct or indirect shareholding in FRL is also contradicted by their own internal records. They quoted a letter written by Amazon India legal head to Amazon CEO, mentioning a 25 per cent premium over regulatory price of FRL was being paid on account of the strategic rights and call options.

Originally, Amazon was to invest directly in FRL through the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) route, but due to restrictions in Indian foreign investment laws the company decided to use a “twin-entity investment” structure.

That is, Amazon was to invest in FCPL and FCPL would acquire a 9.82 per cent of FRL, the letter added.

The letter, a copy of which was sent to BSE and Sebi, also alleged that Amazon gave different and contradictory reasons to courts and CCI for the investments. fe