Fuel prices hiked again: Petrol nears Rs 99 in Mumbai

The increase led to petrol rates in Delhi climbing to Rs 92.58 per litre and diesel to Rs 83.22, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol price on Sunday was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise, pushing rates across the country to record highs and that of petrol in Mumbai to near Rs 99 a litre.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai after a 23 paise hike now comes for Rs 98.88 and diesel, after a 29 paise jump, is priced at Rs 90.40 per litre.

Rates had already crossed Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.