FTAs not only way forward: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that “a free trade deal” is not the only way forward to boost trade with the United States, noting that the current US administration was not inclined towards entering into new FTAs.

Earlier this week, he concluded a meeting of the Trade Policy Forum with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. “Katherine and I discussed this issue at length. President (Joe) Biden, as a policy, believes the free trade agreements (FTAs) that the US has entered into over the years have really not significantly helped or yielded any results,” Goyal said at the Republic India Economic Summit on Friday.

Goyal said the US market was “pretty much open” for Indian exporters.