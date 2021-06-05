‘Front-loading’ capex: FM meets ministries, PSUs

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday impressed on various ministries to “front-load” their capital expenditure to stimulate growth, as she reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects as well as the pace of capex with top government and PSU officials.
Amid fresh calls for demand stimulus, she also asked public-sector undertakings (PSUs) to do their bit in boosting capex, stressing that enhanced capex will key to revitalising the economy.
Sitharaman directed various ministries to push expenditure on large projects.
