FPIs invest `20,814 crore in equities in a week, pull out `2.2K cr from debt segment

Analysts said that FPIs have been investing in fundamentally strong bluechip companies and this trend is likely to continue in the near future. Analysts said that FPIs have been investing in fundamentally strong bluechip companies and this trend is likely to continue in the near future.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who were big sellers in March and April, are back in the stock markets with fresh purchase orders.

During the first five trading sessions of June, overseas investors put in a net sum of Rs 20,814 crore in equities. However, FPIs pulled out a net Rs 2,225 crore from the debt segment.

The total net investment in debt and equity between June 1 and 5 stood at Rs 18,613 crore. Buoyed by the investment from overseas investors, the Sensex also rose by 1,863 points to 34,287.24 during the week.

Prior to this, FPIs were net sellers for three consecutive months. They withdrew Rs 7,366 crore in May, Rs 15,403 crore in April and a record Rs 1.1 lakh crore in March.

Analysts said that FPIs have been investing in fundamentally strong bluechip companies and this trend is likely to continue in the near future.

The rise in FPI inflows and the buoyancy in stock markets also reflected the strong global cues despite the rising number of COVID-19 infections.

Sudhakar Shanbhag, chief investment officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, said, “Indian equity markets have been buoyant over the last couple of weeks. This market rally has come as a surprise to all when nobody was expecting it. Indian markets had been laggards in the emerging market basket and are probably catching up and we have seen almost a 33 per cent rally from the low we saw in March 2020.

“Gradual release of lockdown measures would also have played its part. There is, however, a complete dichotomy between the markets and the economy,” he further said.

The coronavirus situation is also not completely under control. “While the current market rally has seen momentum, we have to be watchful about how the coronavirus comes under control over the next few weeks and months, as also how the economy responds to the same including the measures taken by the government and the RBI,” Shanbhag said.

The weekend data on non-farm payroll in the US was a positive surprise, as well as the unemployment rate being lower than expected has seen a sharp rally in US market by about 3 per cent,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd