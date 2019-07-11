FPIs have option to take corporate route for lower surcharge: CBDT chief

CBDT Chairman P C Mody on Wednesday ruled out giving relaxation to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from the ambit of increased surcharge, saying that foreign investors have an option to convert into a corporate entity to avail of lower rates available to such category.

Addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event here, Mody said the consideration for increasing surcharge on people earning above Rs 2 crore was that people who have the ability to pay should shell out more for nation building. “The base rate was not changed. It was the surcharge which was changed. As a collateral, it affected the FPIs and AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds). But, there again the option is to go to the corporate structure. I don’t see there is any kind of differential treatment,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chief said.

In her maiden Budget speech last Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised surcharge on income tax paid by high net worth (HNI) individuals.Consequently, nearly 40 per cent of FPIs also get covered under the higher tax rate, as they have been investing as non-corporate entities such as trust or association of persons, which in the income tax law are classified as an individual for the purpose of taxation.

In the Union Budget 2019-20, Sitharaman proposed to raise the surcharge, charged on top of the applicable income tax rate, from 15 per cent to 25 per cent for those with taxable incomes of between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, and to 37 per cent for those earning more than Rs 5 crore. This takes the effective tax rate for those two groups to 39 per cent and 42.74 per cent, respectively.

The CBDT Chairman said the hike in surcharge was to provide benefit to taxpayers who are in the lower end of the income tax slab. “One of the options was to go in for increase (in tax rates) as such but that was not considered to be favourable,” he said.

Experts said surcharge on capital gain on companies is lesser and, therefore, these FPIs could choose to come as a company, if they wanted to pay a lesser surcharge. About 60 per cent of FPIs or FIIs (foreign institutional investors) have come by adopting the company route and paying a lesser surcharge.

However, they can’t opt for both, the benefits as an individual person and benefits as a company. —WITH PTI