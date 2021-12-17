All four Labour Code draft rules finalised by 13 states/UTs: Govt

As many as 13 states/Union Territories have finalised draft notifications for rules for all the four proposed labour codes, the government said in Parliament.

The highest number of draft notifications are for The Code on Wages by 24 states/UTs — Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Goa, Mizoram, Telangana, Assam, Manipur, UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and Delhi, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. He added 20 states have finalised draft rules for The Industrial Relations Code, while 18 states have finalised for The Code on Social Security.

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Manipur, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and UT of Jammu & Kashmir are the 13 regions which have finalised draft notifications for The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. “The Central Government is pursuing with the remaining State Governments to frame the rules under all four Codes,” Yadav said.

Parliament had given its nod to the four labour codes last year, which are yet to be implemented. With labour being a concurrent subject, both the Centre and states will have to frame laws and rules.