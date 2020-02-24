Forex reserves touch new high on steady FPI inflows, virus-led crude price slide

Market participants say that India is a big beneficiary of a lower crude price as crude oil import accounts for around one fourth of the country’s annual import bill. Market participants say that India is a big beneficiary of a lower crude price as crude oil import accounts for around one fourth of the country’s annual import bill.

The foreign exchange reserves rose $3.08 billion in the week ended February 21 to hit a fresh high of $476.09 billion, as India continued to benefit from lower crude oil prices that lowers the import outgo as well as also on account of continued strong inflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

While the outbreak of coronavirus poses threat to global economic growth, it has also resulted in lower Brent crude oil prices — currently trading at around $58 per barrel, down from over $70 per barrel in the first week of January 2019.

In the current calendar year till date, the forex reserves have jumped at a faster pace and have expanded by $18.6 billion. During this period, not only have crude oil prices ruled at a relatively lower price but the FPI flow has also stood strong.

Explained Reserves expand by $47.5 bn after corporate tax cuts It was the 21st successive week when forex reserves continued their expansion and grew by $47.5 billion since the week ended September 20, 2019. when the forex reserves stood at $428.57 billion. The decision to withdraw the higher surcharge on gains from equity for foreign and domestic investors as well as cut in corporate tax rates last year also drew investors to the Indian economy and markets.

Since the Budget announcement on February 1, foreign institutional investors have pumped in a net of Rs 23,120 crore into Indian capital markets. Since September 20, 2019, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in corporate tax rates, FPIs have pumped in a net of Rs 77,173 crore (around $11 billion). In the same period, the foreign exchange reserves have grown $44.4 billion — from $428.5 billion in September 20, 2019 to $476 billion in the week ended February 14, 2020.

This was after the Finance Minister announced a sharp cut in corporate tax rates from 30 per cent to 22 per cent (exclusive of surcharge and cess).

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India, while the foreign exchange reserves rose by $3.08 billion in the reporting week ended February 7, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets that rose $2.77 billion to $441.95 billion.

It is important to note that while there was a sudden spike in global crude oil prices in January following geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran and the price hit a 8-month high of $70.25 per barrel on January 6, 2020, it fell sharply following the de-escalation of tensions and then the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

While the Brent crude price hit a low of $53 per barrel on February 10, it was trading around $58 per barrel on Friday.

The continued inflow of funds by foreign investors, despite a slowdown in economic growth, has fuelled the rise in forex reserves.

While investor sentiment turned weak after the Budget 2019 announcement in July last year to impose higher surcharge, market participants say that the government’s move to reverse this decision relating to higher surcharge impact on FPIs along with a cut in the corporate tax rate in September last played a significant role in turning the investors’ mood and draw them to invest in the Indian economy and markets.

While a decline in global crude oil prices has played an important role in keeping India’s import bill under check, the impact of the novel coronavirus on China’s economy over the next few months is likely to keep the global crude oil prices lower.

