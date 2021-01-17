scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Forex reserves rise to $586 bn

In the previous week ended January 1, the reserves had increased by $4.483 billion to $585.324 billion.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | January 17, 2021 1:26:49 am
Forex reserves rise, foreign exchange reserves, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, foreign currency assets, Indian economy, Indian express newsThe country’s reserve position with the IMF rose by $35 million to $5.181 billion in the week, according to data from the banking regulator.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $758 million to reach a record high of $586.082 billion in the week ended January 8, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $150 million to $541.791 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units such as the euro, pound sterling and Japanese yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves climbed by $568 million to $37.594 billion, weekly data released by the central bank showed.

After remaining unchanged during the last week, the special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $5 million to $1.515 billion.

The Reserve Bank functions as the custodian and manager of forex reserves, and operates within the overall policy framework agreed upon with the government.

The RBI allocates the dollars for specific purposes. The RBI also uses its forex kitty for the orderly movement of the rupee.

