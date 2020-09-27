Forex reserves rise by $3.37 bn to record high of $545.03 bn

During the reporting week, the forex kitty rose mainly due to an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.378 billion to touch a life-time high of $545.038 billion in the week ended September 18, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

In the previous week ended September 11, the reserves had declined by $353 million to $541.660 billion.

FCAs swelled by $3.943 billion to $501.464 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $580 million in the reporting week to $37.440 billion.

