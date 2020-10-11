Forex reserves hit record high of $545.6 billion

During the reporting week, the increase in forex kitty was on account of rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $3.618 billion to reach a life-time high of $545.638 billion in the week ended October 2, 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

In the previous week ended September 25, the reserves had declined by $3.017 billion to $542.021 billion. During the reporting week, the increase in forex kitty was on account of rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves. FCA increased by $3.104 billion to $503.046 billion.

