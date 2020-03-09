Forex reserves hit new high as Brent crude price sees steep fall

The country’s forex reserves have grown by billion since September 20, when they stood at 8.5 billion. (File Photo) The country’s forex reserves have grown by billion since September 20, when they stood at 8.5 billion. (File Photo)

India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped $5.4 billion in the week ended February 28 to hit a new all-time high of $481.5 billion, following a sharp decline in Brent crude prices and decrease in trade from China and other countries in the wake of fear of spread of coronavirus.

Since September 20, 2019, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in corporate tax rates, the reserves have been rising week-on-week — this was the 23rd consecutive week of rise.

The country’s forex reserves have grown by $53 billion since September 20, when they stood at $428.5 billion.

The coronavirus outbreak, which poses threat to global economic growth, has resulted in a sharp decline in Brent crude oil prices — currently trading at around $45.2 per barrel, the lowest since June 2017.

Many feel that the decline in crude prices following the virus outbreak will help India as it will reduce India’s annual import bill.

In a tweet on Sunday, Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “Amidst turbulence and the virus, some good news – oil at $45/ barrel. Recent $20 drop saves India $30 billion per annum. Also global interest rates have collapsed making money cheap. Let’s leverage these for policy to boost growth.”

The fall in global crude prices has played an important role in keeping India’s import bill under check and the coronavirus impact on world economy is likely to keep the prices lower.

While inflow from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) only stood strong till February, March has seen a sharp outflow in FPI money following concerns over global growth on account of the spread of virus.

While FPIs invested net of Rs 8,970 crore into Indian capital markets, they have pulled out a net of Rs 13,138 crore in the first week of March itself. This may have an impact on the forex reserves in the next week and ahead.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India, while the forex reserves rose by $5.4 billion in the reporting week ended February 28, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets that rose $4.36 billion to $445.8 billion.

It is important to note that while there was a sudden spike in global crude prices in January following geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran and it hit an 8-month high of $70.25 per barrel on January 6, it fell sharply following de-escalation of the tensions and then the coronavirus outbreak in China. While Brent crude was trading at around $56 per barrel two weeks back, it fell sharply to $45 per barrel on Friday.

