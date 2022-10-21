scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Forex reserves fall $4.5 billion to $528.37 billion

The overall reserves had increased by USD 204 million to USD 532 billion in the previous reporting week, which was the first weekly increase in the kitty since August this year.

Indian rupee US dollar, Indian rupee value, dollar vs rupee, Inflation, Forex reserves, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsExpressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

India’s forex reserves dropped by USD 4.50 billion to USD 528.37 billion for the week ended October 14, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had increased by USD 204 million to USD 532 billion in the previous reporting week, which was the first weekly increase in the kitty since August this year.

In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, saw a drop of USD 2.828 billion to USD 468.668 billion during the week to October 14, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves, whose value had risen by USD 1.35 billion in the previous reporting week, saw a decline of USD 1.502 billion in the value to USD 37.453 billion, it said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 149 million to USD 17.433 billion, the apex bank said.

Advertisement

The country’s reserve position with the IMF were down by USD 23 million to USD 4.813 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 06:59:09 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu: Youth among 3 dead while cleaning septic tank in resort

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement