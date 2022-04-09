scorecardresearch
Friday, April 08, 2022
Forex reserves drop $11.17 billion

The steep fall in the reserves was because of a decline in the core currency assets, which fell by $10.727 billion to $539.727 billion

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 9, 2022 3:55:39 am
For the reporting week, the value of gold reserves also decreased by $507 million to $42.734 billion, data from released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The forex reserves recorded the highest ever fall for the week ended April 1, sliding by $11.173 billion to $606.475 billion as the currency came under pressure due to geopolitical developments, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

The steep fall in the foreign exchange — or forex — reserves was because of a decline in the core currency assets, which declined by $10.727 billion to $539.727 billion.

Typically, the RBI intervenes in the market to reduce volatility in the currency market by selling from its reserves kitty.

The previous worst weekly fall was of $9.6 billion for the week ended on March 11.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $58 million to $18.879 billion, the RBI said. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also increased by $4 million to $5.136 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to troubles in the currency markets.

