Forex reserves drop $11.17 billion

The forex reserves recorded the highest ever fall for the week ended April 1, sliding by $11.173 billion to $606.475 billion as the currency came under pressure due to geopolitical developments, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

The steep fall in the foreign exchange — or forex — reserves was because of a decline in the core currency assets, which declined by $10.727 billion to $539.727 billion.

Typically, the RBI intervenes in the market to reduce volatility in the currency market by selling from its reserves kitty.

For the reporting week, the value of gold reserves also decreased by $507 million to $42.734 billion, data from released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $58 million to $18.879 billion, the RBI said. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also increased by $4 million to $5.136 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The previous worst weekly fall was of $9.6 billion for the week ended on March 11. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to troubles in the currency markets. With PTI