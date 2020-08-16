scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020

Forex reserves continue surge; gain $3.6 bn to hit all-time high again

In the previous week ended July 31, the reserves had increased by $11.938 billion to reach $534.568 billion.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2020 12:40:10 am
Forex reserves, foreign exchange reserves, currency assets, Indian economy, Indian express newsThe reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5, 2020, after it had jumped by $8.223 billion to $501.703 billion. (Representational)

The country’s foreign exchange reserves swelled by $3.623 billion to a record high of $538.191 billion in the week ended August 7, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended July 31, the reserves had increased by $11.938 billion to reach $534.568 billion.

The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5, 2020, after it had jumped by $8.223 billion to $501.703 billion.

In the week ended August 7, the forex kitty rose on the back of gains in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs rose by $1.464 billion to $492.293 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $2.160 billion to $39.785 billion.

The trend of rising foreign exchange reserves started after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a sharp cut in corporate tax rates on September 20, 2019.

With PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 15: Latest News

Advertisement