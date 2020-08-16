Forex reserves continue surge; gain $3.6 bn to hit all-time high again

The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5, 2020, after it had jumped by $8.223 billion to $501.703 billion. (Representational)

The country’s foreign exchange reserves swelled by $3.623 billion to a record high of $538.191 billion in the week ended August 7, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended July 31, the reserves had increased by $11.938 billion to reach $534.568 billion.

In the week ended August 7, the forex kitty rose on the back of gains in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs rose by $1.464 billion to $492.293 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $2.160 billion to $39.785 billion.

The trend of rising foreign exchange reserves started after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a sharp cut in corporate tax rates on September 20, 2019.

With PTI inputs

