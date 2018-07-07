Ford India recalls 5,397 units of EcoSport to fix faulty parts

The weld strength on some of these vehicles may be below Ford specifications, which in rare cases, can affect steering control. (Representational Image) The weld strength on some of these vehicles may be below Ford specifications, which in rare cases, can affect steering control. (Representational Image)

Ford India on Friday said that it is recalling 5,397 units of its popular SUV Ford EcoSport for faulty front lower control arm. Ford India said it is voluntarily inspecting 4,379 EcoSport vehicles, made at the company’s Chennai plant between May 2017 and June 2017, for weld integrity of the front lower control arm. The weld strength on some of these vehicles may be below Ford specifications, which in rare cases, can affect steering control.

The company is also writing to owners of 1,018 EcoSport vehicles, made between November 2017 and December 2017, to inspect their cars for driver and front passenger seat recliner locks. FE

