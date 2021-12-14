scorecardresearch
Monday, December 13, 2021
For the week ended December 12: ‘Urban jobless rate at double-digit level’

Urban unemployment rate spiked to double-digit rate for the first time in 17 weeks, to reach 10.09 per cent for the week-ended December 12, pushing the country’s overall joblessness rate to a nine-week high of 8.53 per cent, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
December 14, 2021 3:35:40 am
Rural joblessness rate too was at a nine-week high of 7.42 per cent during the week. Amidst the rise in rural unemployment rate, there has also been a fall in employment generation under MG-NREGS.

