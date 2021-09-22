For safety, govt amends ammonium nitrate rules

Mindful of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, in August last year that led to the deaths of over 200 people, the government has amended rules for storage and handling of ammonium nitrate to improve public safety, including requiring fire fighting facilities.

The rules require that ammonium nitrate received at ports be transferred to storage houses 500 metres beyond the port area.

The rules also permit the auction of seized lots of ammonium nitrate to ensure safe and speedy disposal besides requiring that Ammonium Nitrate be imported in bagged form only.

Oxygen production capacity enhanced

Production capacity for liquid oxygen, which was found to be in short supply in various hospitals during the second wave of Covid, had increased to about 8,000 tonnes per day from about 6,000 tonnes per day last year, according to senior government officials.

Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Sumita Dawra said the supply of medical oxygen was enhanced almost 10 times — from about 1,000 tonnes per day in December 2019 to a peak of 9,600 tonnes per day in May. Demand for medical oxygen also peaked in May at around 8,900 tonnes per day, according to government figures.