For MSMEs, cut in input costs to help quick revival, says Gadkari

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) must focus on reducing costs of inputs, such as power and logistics, to grow and revive quickly in the post-Covid era, Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

“The MSME sector should make use of technology, innovation, research. Actually we need upgradation of technology. Such improvements can play a major role towards industrial development and global expansion,” Gadkari said during an event to launch Walmart India’s training programme for MSMEs.

The global retail giant on Tuesday launched the ‘Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme’, under which Walmart India aims to train and empower around 50,000 MSMEs to make in India and for supplies across the country as well as the globe.

As part of the programme, Walmart will also launch an all-digital classroom which will train MSMEs in the Panipat, Sonipat and Kundli areas of Haryana.

