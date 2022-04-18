FM’s US agenda: Array of meetings – from G20, IMF to chip, energy CEOs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be attending the spring meetings of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) after leaving for the US late on Sunday.

The Finance Minister will hold bilateral meetings on issues of mutual interest with several countries, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Korea and South Africa, a Finance Ministry statement said.

The Sri Lankan delegation is likely to meet an Indian team in Washington DC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings to explore further assistance from New Delhi in the form of additional credits for essential commodities and balance-of-payment support. India recently announced that it would extend a $1 billion line of credit as part of its financial assistance to deal with the economic crisis. India has so far committed $1.9 billion to Sri Lanka in the form of credits for essential commodities and fuel, and also in loans and currency swaps.

A Sri Lankan government delegation is headed to the US to engage with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a $4 billion package as it desperately tries to salvage the country’s beleaguered economy, which is currently reeling under a severe forex crisis.

During a meeting between Sitharaman and Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda last Wednesday, the issue of New Delhi extending bridging finance required by Colombo until its economic adjustment programme with the IMF was negotiated was discussed.

In the US, Sitharaman will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India along with meeting David Malpass, president, World Bank, the ministry statement said.

Sitharaman will also participate in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Money at a Crossroad’ hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.

Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G20 and Financial Action Task Force, the finance minister will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.