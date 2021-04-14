FM: We’re not going for lockdowns in a big way

Amid surging Covid-19 cases, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday the Centre would not go for lockdowns in a big way but rely on local containment.

The Finance Ministry tweeted, “Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman shared the measures being taken by India to contain the spread of second wave of pandemic including the five pillared strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and #COVID19 appropriate behaviour.”

The Finance Minister said, “Even with the second wave, we are very clear that we are not going in for lockdowns in a big way. We don’t want to totally arrest the economy. The local level isolation of patients, or households which have people in quarantines are the methods through which the crisis will be handled, the second wave will be handled. There shall not be lockdown.”

Malpass reaffirmed the World Bank Group’s commitment to supporting India’s COVID-19 response.

With PTI inputs