FM stresses on faster claim disposal for Covid workers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reviewed the progress made under an insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19 and asked insurers to accelerate the disbursement of pending claims under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).

During a virtual meeting with top officials of insurance companies, she stressed on the importance of streamlining the process and documentation requirements under the schemes so that the claims are disbursed speedily, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. Insurers highlighted steps being taken for faster settlement of claims including reducing claim processing time to 7 days from 30, end-to-end digitisation of the claim settlement process, claim documents transmission via email/App among others.

The Finance Minister observed that under the insurance scheme for health workers launched under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) scheme, a total of 419 claims have been paid as on date, amounting to Rs 209.5 crore disbursed in the account of their nominees. To address the issue of delays arising out of states sending documents, Sitharaman said that a new system has been put in place whereby a simple certificate from the district magistrate (DM) and endorsed by the nodal state health authority will be sufficient to process these claims.

Claims made under Covid health insurance have shot up to Rs 22,955 crore with 14.82 lakh customers submitting their hospital bills as on May 14, with the number of infections rising rapidly across the country.

While insurance companies have settled only claims of 12.33 lakh customers for about Rs 11,794 crore, they are yet to settle the claims of over 2.5 lakh customers and amount involving Rs 11,161 crore amid complaints about refusal by insurers to offer or renew health policies.

“… under PMJJBY, a total of 4.65 lakh claims have been paid of value Rs 9,307 crore and since the beginning of the pandemic i.e., 1st April 2020 onwards till date, 1.2 lakh claims have been paid amounting to Rs 2,403 crore, at a disposal rate of 99 per cent,” the government said.