FM Sitharaman: Scrutiny reduced, no subjective assessment for individual taxpayers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (top left) and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (top right) attend Sastra University’s Nani Palkhivala centenary celebrations through video conference. Screengrab from @nsitharamanoffc Twitter handle Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (top left) and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (top right) attend Sastra University’s Nani Palkhivala centenary celebrations through video conference. Screengrab from @nsitharamanoffc Twitter handle

Faceless assessment and charter of rights for taxpayers are being worked towards, as part of an overall simplified taxation regime in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. She further said scrutiny has reduced, with only big anomalies being flagged, so that subjective assessment does not happen for individual taxpayers.

“…We gave the right to the taxpayer or assesses to be sure that what he gets is not based on some subjective interpretation. It had to be linked with a system which will keep an eye on what is happening … even for scrutiny, it is not an individual subjective assessment that we want to undertake scrutiny. Only in case of big anomalies, which system will flag, scrutiny will be done. So the personal likes and dislikes are not going to be the driver of scrutiny and therefore the personal interface, which becomes a bargaining point, will no longer be a part of our tax system at all,” Sitharaman said while speaking at the virtual event of Sastra University to mark Nani Palkhivala’s centenary celebrations.

After faceless assessment, the government also plans to introduce faceless appeals, Sitharaman said, adding the technology will help the taxpayers in seeing information in pre-filled form, which will help in building a relationship based on trust on the tax assessees. “With technology, we are laying all the trust on the Indian taxpayers, because we don’t see him as the taxpayer, we see him as a nation builder … so reduction in the pressure of scrutiny, reduction in the pressure of having to face up to an individual question on your commercial and other big links itself is, I think, a good way of restoring the confidence of the taxpayer,” she said.

To fasten the corporate dispute resolution process, Sitharaman said the government is making an effort to make India an international arbitration hub which will be able to deal with all those Indian corporate disputes which are going to Singapore or London for resolution. “So if India’s arbitration skills, if lawyers who are trained for arbitration, if Indian legal system is adequately funded and resourced, we will be one of the good arbitration hubs,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the country’s judicial system is facing a huge capacity issue, resulting in huge overhangs and cost.

“Our judicial system has a huge capacity issue. As per the national judicial datagrid, somewhere around 3 crore cases are pending in one court or another. If you take high courts and Supreme Court, we have over 45 lakh cases that are pending, typically a case takes 4-5 years for resolution and normally 40 per cent of the total disputed settlement is already spent during this period but if you know the time value of money and NPV and all those calculations, almost 100 per cent is gone. From a corporate sector point of view, the estimated number is around Rs 45,000 crore per annum. So I think it’s a huge overhead, huge spend, huge inefficiency which needs to be addressed,” he said.

Chandrasekaran further said that an alternative dispute resolution mechanism will help in resolving the pending litigation issue. “At this time, a subject like alternative dispute resolution or ADR is something that can make an enormous difference. It is about coming up with the processes and modalities and systems that are required in order to be able to give confidence to both disagreeing parties that the settlement can happen or a judgment can happen with little or no litigation,” he said.

