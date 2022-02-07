FM: Prepared to deal with US Fed move on monetary easing

The government is prepared to deal with all kinds of risks that may arise out of global developments, including those that may crop up due to the US Federal Reserve’s decision to roll back monetary easing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

In a post-Budget interaction with senior executives from Indian industry, Sitharaman said that the government would do everything to deal with these situations to ensure that the domestic economy does not suffer. She was speaking at an event organised by industry body Ficci.

“What I would seek from India Inc is its time now for us, as Team India, to rise. We are such a juncture where revival of the economy is very clear. All of us say it, see it, and also feel it. It may not be equal across the board, yet it is observable. This recovery is going to place India as the fastest growing economy among the larger economies and that would continue even the next fiscal,” she said.

To ensure that the economy continued to grow, the Indian industry must ensure that the country does not miss the growth bus this time, Sitharaman said, adding that the country had missed an opportunity post the global financial crisis of 2008.

In another post-budget interaction with industry body Assocham, Sitharaman said that the Central government would bring up the issue of including aviation turbine fuel at the next meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) meeting.

Responding to questions and suggestions put forth by SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh, the Finance Minister said rising global oil prices were not a concern just for the aviation industry but for the entire economy.

On Singh’s request that the industry be given the status of priority lending like the infrastructure sector, Sitharaman said that she would have a word with the banks.