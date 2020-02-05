Nirmala Sitharaman to Corporate India: ‘Expect you to be equally the engine to pull economy forward’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo bu Renuka Puri) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo bu Renuka Puri)

Urging the industry to be equal partners in pushing the growth engine of the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday said only government spending cannot push India’s growth story and the industry needs to come out of its self-doubt and hesitation mode.

“…the approach has been we shall spend on asset creation and it is the cascading effect of this spend which is going to help the industry. So, we expect you to be equally the engine to pull the economy forward. I don’t think in today’s conditions, it can be just the government spending which can pull this economy towards that growth which all of us want. I strongly believe industry today will have to come out of that hesitation, which you held and rightly in your mind, but I think it’s time now to come out of the hesitation. I called it self-doubt sometime back. That hesitation is something which I want the industry to come out of,” Sitharaman said at a post-Budget interaction held by CII.

The Finance Minister further said that the government has done whatever little it could do and it’s not closing the doors and is ready to do even more. “But I want it to be a meaningful intervention from the government rather than rush to do something which may not be necessary at all for the government. From our side we have definitely done like cutting down on the rates, removing MAT and post that now taking the burden of DDT. So I think it is now time for all of us to pull our weight along, make sure that the economy has support of each one of us, where each one will have to become the engine for pulling this economy up. After all, the spirit of enterprise is yours, we are here to facilitate,” she said. On the Budget announcement to impose a health cess of 5 per cent over and above the customs duty, and whether it’s a protectionist move, Sitharaman said if there are medical devices being made in India, there shouldn’t be a flood of imports and the additional import and the revenue generated will be directed towards medical infrastructure creation in the aspirational districts where there are not enough hospitals which could be empanelled under Ayushman Bharat.

In respect to fiscal deficit, she said the situation right now is in contrast to what had happened in response to the 2008-09 economic crisis since the government has only used the escape clause of the FRBM Act. “I am clearly indicating that I am going to clearly lay a glide path so that treatment to the economy which is now so demanded and justifiably demanded will be given clear monitoring. We are not going to leave it unendingly as though there’s never going to be an end and the treatment has to continue forever. If the economy shows clear improvement, we shall focus our attention to something else. That’s the difference between 2009 treatment and now. And because it was left without an end, the splurging continued. And between 2014 to 2019, we had to sort that mess out which resulted in the twin balance sheet problem,” she said.

