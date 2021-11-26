FM Nirmala Sitharaman pushes for faster cargo release, refunds

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday urged the Customs department for stronger administration and coordination of functions to achieve ‘zero daily assessment pendency’ and faster release of cargo.

Sitharaman who undertook a day-long review of the Customs activities at Nhava Sheva in Raigad district of Maharashtra, off the Mumbai coast, also laid thrust on consistent processing of export incentive schemes like RoDTEP (Remission of Duties & Taxes on Export Products) and RoSCTL (Rebate of State & Central Taxes and Levies) and timely disposal of refunds and drawback payable.

The FM was accompanied by Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj and CBIC Chairman M Ajith Kumar on the day-long visit to Nhava Sheva.

The Minister also asked the officers to speed up disposal of hazardous goods and desired that quasi-judicial process, if any, be carried out in a manner to achieve disposal within three months of imports.

To further boost trade facilitation, Sitharaman initiated the setting up of a Customs Examination Facility for on-wheel factory sealed export containers at JNPT’s Centralized Parking Plaza itself.