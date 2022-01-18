‘Fraud against country’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams UPA govt over 2005 deal between Antrix and Devas

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hit out at the UPA government for the Antrix-Devas issue. Terming the Supreme Court (SC) order as very comprehensive, she hit out at the previous Congress-led government saying that the Antrix-Devas deal was signed during UPA and it was a fraud against India.

Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman said that a “sitting UPA minister got arrested” in the scam related to the deal. She added that blatant selling of country’s resources happened during UPA government and said that the Cabinet was not even aware of the deal.

The finance minister added that UPA government had never appointed an arbitrator in Antrix Devas deal. Sitharaman said that in 2011, when the whole thing was cancelled, Devas went to international arbitration.

Hitting out at UPA government, FM said that the UPA government never appointed an arbitrator, they were reminded to appoint arbitrator within 21 days, but the then government didn’t appoint it.

Sitharaman said that in 2005 when the deal was done, that itself was very controversial. She alleged that both the Antrix-Devas deal and the SC’s recent order show how the UPA government indulged in wrong practices.

The finance minister also said that this deal was done against the national security of India and now it should be Congress party’s turn to tell how this kind of fraud was perpetrated on people of the country.

The Supreme Court on Monday had upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order of winding up Devas (Digitally Enhanced Video and Audio Services) Multimedia Private Ltd, which in association with Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), aimed to deliver video, multimedia and information services via satellite to mobile receivers in vehicles and mobile phones across India.

The court stated that it is a case of “fraud of a huge magnitude which cannot be brushed under the carpet, as a private lis (suit)”.

The National Company Law Tribunal had ordered winding up of Devas on May 25, 2021 on a petition by Antrix. This was affirmed by NCLAT on September 8, 2021.

More to follow