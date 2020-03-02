Nirmala Sitharaman: Direct benefit transfer, GST being talked about as silent revolution

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 44th Civil Accounts Day function at Ambedkar Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 44th Civil Accounts Day function at Ambedkar Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday asked civil accounts officers to focus on bringing in more efficient and adaptive technologies to further smoothen the working of the Public Financial Management System. PFMS is designed to help government agencies in processing payments, tracking, monitoring, accounting and reconciliation. It tracks funds disbursement and ensures that state treasuries are integrated with the Centre to ensure money is sent as and when required.

Speaking at the 44th Civil Accounts Day function, Sitharaman said PFMS has saved Rs 1 lakh crore for the country and left a real and lasting impact on public service delivery system. She said the accounts officers are not only competent accounts persons but also competent technology professionals.

“Even as we are talking of technology, that itself is a challenge. Every day it changes, newer versions come in, rapid changes are happening and therefore, to keep on top of it is a big exercise. You have to constantly keep changing the milepost, bring in more and more efficiency and adaptive technology,” she said.

The minister added technology-driven PFMS has empowered India to be accountable, responsive and transparent. “Today all over the world, DBT (direct benefit transfer) and GST (goods and services tax) are being talked about as one of the silent revolution that democracy can show off to the world,” she said, adding that officers have shown that public finance is not opaque, but efficient and responsive to the public. “This is the biggest revolution. The Rs 1 lakh crore you have saved through DBT, these are not just symbolic.”

She added these savings are through efficient use of technology, and have proven that corruption and wrongdoing can be removed from the system.

Speaking at the function, Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan said the integration of PFMS with railways, defence and postal service needs to be taken forward. I am aware that in most of these systems, there are multiple agencies involved and you are often at the tail end and the delay can be for various reasons beyond your control. But there is one element of the system which is in your control and what I would like you to do is to make sure that that element of system is never a source of delay or complaint,” he added.

In 2019-20, a total of 64 crore transactions, amounting to Rs 19.64 lakh crore, were executed via PFMS. DBT payments worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore were done through the PFMS. PM–KISAN is one of the major schemes being implemented through the PFMS.

“Till date, the total amount of benefit paid is Rs 49,250.77 crore through 24.63 crore transactions covering a total number of 8.12 crore farmers. On 2nd January, 2020 at Tumakuru (Karnataka), the Prime Minister announced the release of an additional tranche of Rs 12,000 crore to cover 6 crore farmers’ families,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

