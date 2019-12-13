FM Nirmala Sitharaman assures states on GST dues, says ‘no one should have doubt’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI File photo/Vijay Verma) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI File photo/Vijay Verma)

With states not being paid compensation for loss of revenue from implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) since August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured that the Centre will honour its commitment but did not say by when the dues will be cleared.

During the debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Bill seeking Parliamentary nod for additional or supplementary spending in the current fiscal year, the Congress, the Left and the TMC raised the issue of non-payment of the GST compensation and sought to know when it will be paid.

The Finance Minister said the Centre was committed to discharging its obligation and asserted that “no one should have any doubt”.

Sitharaman said all states and not just non-BJP ruled states have not been paid compensation since August.

On the issue of states not getting their due share from Integrated GST, which is levied on the transfer of goods from one state to another, the minister said no state claimed IGST dues in 2017-18, but in the subsequent year it was paid.

Claims were subsequently made and a group of state ministers has been set up to look into divisibility of the IGST revenue for 2017-18 and the matter will be put up before the GST Council — the highest decision making body of the indirect tax regime — no sooner the report of the group is presented, she said.

After her reply, Rajya Sabha approved additional spending of over Rs 21,000 crore by voice vote. Lok Sabha had previously given its nod for such expenditure.

During the debate, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said states have not been paid their GST compensation for four months. This delay together with the economic slowdown is adversely impacting state finances, he noted.

Sitharaman, however, said there is no dispute between the Centre and the states over GST compensation payment as the Centre has not declined to recognise the share of the states.

