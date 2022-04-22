FM flags headwinds: Inflation, supply strains

Global growth momentum is dampened by prolonged inflation, supply chain disruption, volatility in energy markets and investor uncertainty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as she attended the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Washington D.C.

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman noted that global growth momentum is dampened by prolonged inflation, supply chain disruption, volatility in energy markets and investor uncertainty,” the Finance Ministry tweeted. The meeting’s agenda included global economic outlook and risk, international financial architecture and global health.

She also met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo separately. She also met John Neuffer, president and CEO of Semiconductor Industry Association.

At the plenary meeting of the IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee, she said the global economy may see some growth deceleration.