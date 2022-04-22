scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Must Read

FM flags headwinds: Inflation, supply strains

At the plenary meeting of the IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee, she said the global economy may see some growth deceleration.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
April 22, 2022 6:02:02 am
Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian economy growth, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF. via @FinMinIndia Twitter

Global growth momentum is dampened by prolonged inflation, supply chain disruption, volatility in energy markets and investor uncertainty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as she attended the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Washington D.C.

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman noted that global growth momentum is dampened by prolonged inflation, supply chain disruption, volatility in energy markets and investor uncertainty,” the Finance Ministry tweeted. The meeting’s agenda included global economic outlook and risk, international financial architecture and global health.

She also met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo separately. She also met John Neuffer, president and CEO of Semiconductor Industry Association.

At the plenary meeting of the IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee, she said the global economy may see some growth deceleration.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement