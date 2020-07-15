Flipkart raises $1.2 billion from Walmart

“(The) .2 billion investment will support Flipkart’s ongoing efforts to develop India’s homegrown eCommerce marketplace as country emerges from pandemic,” Flipkart Group said. “(The) .2 billion investment will support Flipkart’s ongoing efforts to develop India’s homegrown eCommerce marketplace as country emerges from pandemic,” Flipkart Group said.

Flipkart Group Tuesday said it has raised $1.2 billion in a funding round led by its majority owner Walmart, valuing the company at $24.9 billion post-money. In 2018, US-based retail giant Walmart bought a majority stake in Flipkart for $16 billion but the latest round of funding follows a series of investment announcements made by US-based companies in Indian digital space. “(The) $1.2 billion investment will support Flipkart’s ongoing efforts to develop India’s homegrown eCommerce marketplace as country emerges from pandemic,” the company said.

In January, Amazon announced an additional $1 billion investment in India operations. This was followed by Facebook’s $5.7 billion investment in Reliance Jio in April, and a part of the deal was a collaboration between Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Reliance’s e-commerce venture JioMart. Lastly, search giant Google announced Monday that it plans to invest $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years.

