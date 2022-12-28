Direct tax growth in Covid year: Maharashtra, Gujarat, TN, Delhi & Karnataka make up 73% of mop up

Rising industrial hubs, IT sectors and improved compliance helped Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat record the highest growth rate in net direct tax collections in the financial year 2021-22 as against the pre-Covid period of 2019-20, government data showed.

The northeastern states of Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur also witnessed an increase in tax collections, while Sikkim and Meghalaya posted a decline during the same period.

Even as overall net direct tax collections took a hit by contracting over 9 per cent in 2020-21 after the Covid-19 pandemic, the states/union territories of Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli bucked the trend by posting an increase in the direct tax mop up, indicating a pickup in economic activity in those regions.

In terms of share, states/UTs of Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat accounted for 73 per cent of the country’s total net direct tax collections in the financial year 2021-22. Maharashtra, accounting for a share of 37.1 per cent, registered net direct tax collections of Rs 5,24,497 crore in 2021-22, followed by Delhi with tax collections of Rs 1,77,824 crore with 12.6 per cent share and Karnataka at Rs 1,68,678 crore with a share of 11.9 per cent. The rise of industrial activities and higher compliance in states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and IT sector hubs of Karnataka and Telangana could be the reason behind the pickup in direct tax collections, an official said.

“The government has taken many steps to boost direct tax collection through measures towards curbing tax evasion, widening/deepening of the tax base, promoting voluntary compliance, digital transactions along with taxpayer outreach initiatives,” the official said.

While metropolitan cities may gained due to established IT and startup hubs, the gains from Tier-2 cities could be a consequence of an influx of workers during the pandemic, contributing to the rise in direct tax collections in those regions, experts said. Think Change Forum (TCF), a think tank working on ideas and solutions for the post-pandemic phase, in its pre-Budget recommendations, had suggested that Tier-2 cities can see a rise in tax collections if compliance processes are put in place backed by technological support. “…which in turn will enable tax widening and need for strategies to strengthen tax collections from Tier-2 towns and cities to widen the tax net,” it said.

“Compliance is a big barrier to tax collection; the cost of inefficiency in compliance should not be borne by honest taxpayers. A simplified and consistent tax structure is needed, and complex taxes encourage evasion. Tax net needs to be widened by including Tier-2 towns and cities with rapidly growing economic activity into its ambit,” it said.